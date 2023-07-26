NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A buoy in Manatee Bay, North of Key Largo, has broken the record for the highest ocean temperature ever recorded.

Monday evening the buoy read 101.1 degrees about five feet below the surface. The official call about if this broke the record is still being decided due to murky water. This murky water causes problems because its dark color will absorb more heat and the area is shallow. However, this is not the only place in the area that had extremely hot water temperatures. Most of the region had readings from 98 to 99 degrees.

One of the main concerns with the excessive heat is coral dying. Coral thrives in water that is in the 70 and 80-degree range, and we have quickly surpassed that threshold.

Twenty-five percent of all marine life lives in, around, or depends on coral reefs. This will have a significant impact on aquatic life and could make hurricanes even stronger.

Locally this will bring more humidity into Middle Tennessee, and this could cause heavier rain going into August and September. Flash flooding is possible with slow-moving storms that could pop up and last longer due to humid conditions coming in from the Gulf.

Also, the Gulf Stream could fail by 2025. The Gulf Stream brings warmer air from near Florida to the north closer to Europe. This has a huge hold on the climate in the northern hemisphere and everything could change if ocean temperatures don’t go down soon.