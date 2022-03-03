NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When severe weather strikes, meteorologists have an array of tools to help keep you safe. From radar to observation stations, there are many ways to keep up with a fast-paced weather event. High-resolution satellite data is also in the forecaster’s toolbox, and a new satellite in the GOES-R series just launched on March 1.

The GOES-R series of satellites are the most advanced weather-observing satellites in the Western Hemisphere. The third satellite in this series, GOES-T, launched from Cape Canaveral earlier this week.

The first of the GOES-R satellites launched in 2016 and made getting high-resolution data before, during, and after severe weather strikes much easier.

Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Nashville, said the difference between GOES-R data and previous satellite data is night and day. “One of the great examples I’d like to use to compare is back during the flood of 2010, we were getting satellite images every 30 minutes or so. And the resolution wasn’t that great. But when we look at today’s satellite images, and when we’re preparing for floods, we’re getting images every 30 to 60 seconds.”

This higher-resolution data made it easier to track the incoming moisture that led to the catastrophic flooding in Waverly in August 2021. “We were able to use go satellite imagery to get updates of that moisture coming in from the Pacific Ocean into this region. And we were able to get great resolution and updates every 30 to 60 seconds of imagery. So that is one of the key differences from working events in the future that are potential flood events to what we had to work with back in 2010.”

GOES-T will be stationed over the Pacific Ocean, allowing forecasters to get a much better look at conditions upstream of Middle Tennessee. “That data is going to go into our forecast models, and help us really understand what is coming west-east across the United States,” said Hurley.

Like the other GOES satellites, GOES-T comes equipped with a geostationary lightning mapper, a tool Hurley says provided valuable information during the March 2020 tornado outbreak, “When the lightning was at a crest and peaked, that is when the tornado started touching down and was on the ground. And then lightning would crash after that.”

GOES-T will help make forecasts better and allow meteorologists to get those life-saving warnings out even faster. It will take a few months for the satellite to calibrate but meteorologists will be able to take advantage of this new data by the summer.