NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An El Niño is most likely going to take over this summer and lead to warm and dry conditions for the coming months.

However, the opposite is true on the gulf coast. Flooding and wetter conditions will occur near the Gulf of Mexico, and this could affect hurricane season.

The last few years have been drastic, but things will start to change on the East Coast. As El Niño takes control of the weather pattern for the next three to seven years, we will have more vertical wind shear and a more stable atmosphere.

This will lead to a smaller chance for strong storms to develop over the ocean this summer.