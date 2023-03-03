NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms wreaked havoc across Middle Tennessee Friday, with trees and power lines toppled in many communities, along with other damage.
The line of storms brought gusty winds along with it, and the winds continued into Friday evening.
Below is a list of the top 10 highest wind speeds recorded in Middle Tennessee Friday, courtesy of the National Weather Service in Nashville:
- 79 MPH — Clarksville Outlaw Field
- 74 MPH — Springfield Airport
- 68 MPH — Columbia Airport
- 66 MPH — Nashville
- 64 MPH — Nashville International Airport
- 63 MPH — Fort Campbell
- 62 MPH — Lawrenceburg WLX Radio
- 62 MPH — Lebanon Municipal Airport
- 60 MPH — Smyrna Airport
- 58 MPH — Dickson Municipal Airport
Many other communities also experienced these blustery conditions.
