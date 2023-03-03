NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms wreaked havoc across Middle Tennessee Friday, with trees and power lines toppled in many communities, along with other damage.

The line of storms brought gusty winds along with it, and the winds continued into Friday evening.

Below is a list of the top 10 highest wind speeds recorded in Middle Tennessee Friday, courtesy of the National Weather Service in Nashville:

79 MPH — Clarksville Outlaw Field

74 MPH — Springfield Airport

68 MPH — Columbia Airport

66 MPH — Nashville

64 MPH — Nashville International Airport

63 MPH — Fort Campbell

62 MPH — Lawrenceburg WLX Radio

62 MPH — Lebanon Municipal Airport

60 MPH — Smyrna Airport

58 MPH — Dickson Municipal Airport

Many other communities also experienced these blustery conditions.

For a look at the full list of top wind speeds in Middle Tennessee, CLICK HERE.