NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Snow is already coming down and coming down with intensity. Higher totals are expected in some areas so more areas, including Davidson County, have been put under the Winter Storm Warning.

The snow will continue to fall overnight reducing visibility and leading to treacherous road conditions. Thanks to the strong wind gusts, over 35 mph at times, power outages are also possible especially out east where the highest totals will fall.

The snow will continue overnight and then wrap up from west to east early Saturday morning. It should be gone by 6 a.m. Then, be prepared for wind chill values in the single digits.







In total, areas west of I-65 will see 1-3 inches of snow. Areas along I-65 and to the east will see 2-4 inches of snow. On the higher elevations of the Plateau, 4-6 inches of snow is possible.

We have already seen snow amounts anywhere from 1 to 3 inches and of course, more will be expected overnight.