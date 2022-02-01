Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee has a very active week of weather ahead. This busy pattern begins with rain early Wednesday morning and the morning commute on Wednesday will be wet, with rain coming down heavily at times.

The rain will continue on and off throughout the day, not just Wednesday, but Thursday, as well. Thursday looks like it will boast the bulk of the rain at this point.

Rainfall amounts look impressive, some areas could see three inches of rain or more by the time this system moves out of the region on Friday.

For that reason, we have a Marginal Risk specifically for excessive rainfall on Thursday. This means Middle Tennessee has the potential for flooding on Thursday, especially around small creeks and streams, as well as areas of poor drainage.

Through Thursday evening and Friday morning, a cold front will push through the region as the last “piece” of this system.

That front will help temperatures fall quickly, and as a result, any moisture left could fall as freezing rain, or a wintry mix.

Ice is possible late Thursday and Friday morning, especially in our northwest most counties! If you have to be on the roads on Friday, you’ll really want to keep your head on a swivel! Conditions will likely be very difficult along and north of I-40.