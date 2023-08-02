NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Our weather pattern that has triggered storms the last few events is back again! While we could see a few storms on Wednesday, the primary day to be mindful of is Thursday. This will bring more beneficial rainfall, but also the risk of severe thunderstorms.

Storm impacts

Our severe risk for any strong to severe storms on Thursday will be focused on damaging wind gusts. There is a very low chance for a tornado. The main concern is the amount of rain possible through Saturday, which is about 2-3 inches. Minor flooding is possible.

Because of the potential water amounts, there is a Flood Watch issued for our Southern Kentucky counties valid Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

Severe outlook

There is a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for the far northwest counties of the WKRN viewing area for Wednesday – Thursday 7 a.m.. This includes parts of Benton, Henry, Houston, Montgomery, Robertson, and Stewart counties in Tennessee, and Christian, Logan, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, and Warren counties in Kentucky. The severe weather chance for Wednesday is very low, this risk really highlights the threat for early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) is in effect for nearly ALL of Middle Tennessee (especially south of I-40).

Future Tracker

The main storm threat is for Thursday, however we do expect rain on Wednesday west of I-65. Let’s look at that first.

We are watching a storm complex to our northwest that is heading southeast. The severity of these storms look unlikely as they enter our region, but we will see rain and storms for locations west of I-65. Clouds expected areawide, keeping temperatures in the 80s.

After 12 a.m. Thursday, we will see the risk of storms increase for our area. After first impacting Kentucky counties, the storms could intensity and bring a wind gust and heavy rain risk for all of us.

Even on Friday, more gusty storms are possible. These look to arrive very early Friday morning, impacting locations east of I-65 through late morning.