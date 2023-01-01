NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — 2023 will start very warm in our region with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal. This type of warmth in a colder month opens the door for any cold air intrusions to arrive with a risk of severe storms and heavy rain. This will be the case from late Monday through Tuesday in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Weather Setup

We look to the upper levels of the atmosphere where a developing low is taking shape now in the North Pacific Ocean. From Sunday into Monday, this low will arrive to the West Coast and bring a lot of rain and snow to locations west of the Continental Divide. By Monday afternoon through Tuesday, this upper low will trek across the United States, increasing the severe weather risk across the South Plains and Deep South.

Severe weather outlook

Due to the intensity of this upper low, it covers to rich Gulf moisture at the surface and very warm temperatures ahead of it. This will lead to possible significant severe weather risk. On Monday, the threat stretches from Texas to Arkansas. On Tuesday, the severe threat is across all of our area: A Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for the majority of Middle Tennessee into Southern Kentucky. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) in place for these counties: Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Giles, Grundy, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Maury, Moore, Perry, & Wayne.

However, News 2 Meteorologists believe that Monday’s outlook could change as the latest forecast data shows gusty storms in our region on Monday evening. More counties in Middle Tennessee could be added.

All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.

Future Tracker

Here is a preview of Future Tracker for Monday into Tuesday.

Monday

Very warm with high temperatures near 70° (record 75° on 1/2/2006). Clouds increase through the day (also very windy). After 5 PM, some scattered showers & isolated storms develop in far western TN & KY, perhaps moving into our TN River counties in the evening. This is where a few gusty storms are possible. Then into early Tuesday morning, more storms develop in Western TN, slowly moving east.

Tuesday

This would be the day for possible severe storms. Heavy rain and storms moving east from the TN River toward the Middle Tennessee area before daybreak. This rain continues for the morning commute and midday.

Late afternoon, the round of heavy rain and storms sliding east and the severe risk clearing our area by Tuesday evening. However, lingering showers into early Wednesday morning as the cold front arrives.

Temperatures get a lot colder by Thursday with highs only in the 40s (normal for early January).

Key takeaways

A few things to remember:

Extreme warmth in a cooler month can lead to dynamic weather changes. In this case, severe weather is possible for our area Monday & Tuesday.

All weather threats are on the table for Tuesday, including a few tornadoes.

Colder air (seasonal temperatures) return for late week.

Always know and review your severe weather safety plan.