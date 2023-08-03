Heavy rain and storms will develop again overnight into Friday morning. There is a Flood Watch up now for most counties along and west of I-65 through 1 p.m. Friday.

We are expecting one to three inches of rain in most locations, but some areas could get up to four inches.

The rain and storms are expected to develop after 3 a.m. and become steady for the ride into work. It should wind down after lunchtime. A strong storm is also not out of the question.

Unfortunately, more unsettled weather is heading our way for the weekend. We have showers and storms likely both Saturday and Sunday. If you are headed to the Music City Grand Prix, be sure to bring the rain gear.