NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday afternoon we need to be prepared for heavy rain, storms and gusty winds. Some of the storms could be strong — especially to the south — Tuesday afternoon. Then, early Wednesday morning, a few could be strong on the Plateau. These areas are under a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe storms.





The biggest threats with these storms are heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail. Right now, we do not have a tornado risk in our area.

The timing looks to be from early afternoon Tuesday through early Wednesday morning. Storms should exit our area after sunrise.











Heavy rain is expected in our area. We could see 1 to 3 inches in total. There is a Flood Watch from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening for Decatur County.





In addition, we are expecting gusty winds even outside of the storms. There is a Wind Advisory for Lincoln, Moore and Franklin Counties from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday.