NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Be ready for rough conditions Thursday and Friday as a major storm impacts Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

A large part of the region is under multiple winter weather alerts. We have a Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory, and Ice Storm Warning, which will last through Friday morning.

To see a list of all active warnings and watches, click here.

This storm will start with showers and even pockets of heavy rain for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. However, freezing rain is creeping farther in our direction, and at this point, northwest most counties are starting to see the impacts.

This trend will continue through Thursday, with the worst of the freezing rain and ice impacting counties along the TN/KY state line. The last of the winter weather will retreat east early Friday morning.

Ice accumulations could be a major problem. Even 0.1″ of ice is enough to make the roads a nightmare. Some spots north of Interstate 40 and west of I-65 could see 0.25″ or more accumulate. This could create issues with not just the roads, but with tree limbs and power lines snapping under the weight of accumulating ice.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is also keeping a careful eye on the forecast and is ready to treat roads if they start to get icy.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Wednesday for the state as winter weather moves into the area.

Another Concern: Possible Flooding

On top of the winter weather issues, we’re also looking carefully at flooding concerns. There is a Flood Watch in place for most counties along and east of I-65, as well as a few to the southwest, like Wayne, Lawrence, and Giles Counties.

With total rainfall amounts nearing 3″ in spots, the greatest concern is for locations of poor drainage, as well as places along small creeks and streams. Make sure you never drive over a flooded roadway!

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you wherever you go by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.