NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk (2/5) for severe storms for almost all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Tuesday. The Plateau is under a marginal risk (1/5).

A Flood Watch has also been issued for all of the area from 12 p.m. Tuesday through 12 p.m. Wednesday.

There are two rounds of storms to look out for on Tuesday. The first round continues through mid-morning into lunch, especially along the Tennessee/Kentucky state line. The main concerns will be strong gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

The second round will begin Tuesday afternoon and run into the late evening, moving west to east. This round could be more potent, bringing the threat of heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and tornadoes.

Now is the time to prepare. Make sure you keep up with all watches and warnings throughout the day.

More Weather Concerns Later in the Week

Another system will move in Wednesday night and will last through Friday morning. We are expecting more rain from that system and it could even end with a few snow flurries Friday morning.

Heavy rain is expected from both systems this week. In total, we could see 3-6 inches of rain all week.

