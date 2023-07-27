NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures will trend into the mid and upper 90s across Middle Tennessee through Sunday.
Heat indices will climb to near 100 to 105 degrees through the weekend.
Being out in this heat can become problematic. Take frequent breaks inside and drink plenty of water to mitigate dehydration.
