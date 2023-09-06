NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — About one in four counties in Tennessee reported residents experiencing above-average heat-related health issues based on a new federal dashboard that tracks heat-related emergencies.

However, summer in the Nashville area was cooler than usual because of the number of stormy days we had that brought temperatures down. During the third week of August, we had several days in a row when the heat index value was over 100 degrees.

With most people expecting moderate temperatures when spending time outside because of June and July, this may be one of the culprits to why emergencies increased.

Sam Herron, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Nashville, said access to air conditioning could also be a main factor.

The next steps that need to be taken are finding out which groups of people are the most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and finding ways to help out.

Between the new NEMSIS dashboard map and the NWS Nashville office, a solution to lowering heat emergencies is inevitable.