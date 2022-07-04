NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Heat Advisory is in effect through Friday night for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Dangerous heat index values as high as 105-110° will prevail in the afternoon.

If you are working or playing outdoors, please take plenty of breaks in the shade or air conditioning and drink plenty of water. Check on the elderly often, and protect children and pets.

We’ll see a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings through the remainder of the week. Although they could have a cooling effect, a few could be strong with damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours.

A marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms is in the forecast for Southern Kentucky and the far northern parts of the border counties in Tennessee tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center also has portions of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky under a marginal risk (1/5) Wednesday in an area roughly from I-24 eastward.