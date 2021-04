FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Intense rainfall overnight created a serious flooding situation in Franklin.

The swollen Harpeth River reached 30.5 feet by midday Sunday and is expected to reach 35 feet this afternoon. The record is 35-feet and three inches.

Drone 2 launched above some of the trouble spots for an aerial view along Hillsboro Rd., one of dozens of roads in the area overcome by water.