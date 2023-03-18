NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Freeze Warnings have been issued for the next two nights from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. for all of Middle Tennessee. However, Southern Kentucky is not included because it is not considered to be in its growing season yet.

Overnight lows for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 20s, with teens in the southeast and eastern sections of the mid-state.

A second push of cold air is pushing in overnight, with Sunday’s highs only reaching the low 40s.

So, when is it going to warm up?

By Wednesday, a warm front will return to the north, bringing a few showers and mid-60s by the afternoon hours.

Behind that warm front, temperatures will soar to the upper 70s on Thursday in a southerly wind.

However, by Friday afternoon and evening, a cold front will likely bring thunderstorms. It is too early to tell whether they will be strong or severe, but that is something we will have to keep a close eye on.

