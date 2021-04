NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Storm Prediction Center has added Slight and Marginal Risks (Categories 1 & 2 out of 5) for severe weather in south Middle TN.

As a low-pressure area moves across the region bringing some cold air aloft, and warmer temperatures at the surface in Southern Middle TN, storms have been developing which could contain hail, gusty winds, and a low-end tornado threat.

These storms will persist until around sunset.