NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You may notice itchy eyes and runny noses returning as more rain falls, grass grows, and flowers bloom.

Grass pollen will start causing new allergy issues as it becomes more prominent with the end of May upon us. Grass and tree pollens will be overlapping until early June, and this can cause more severe reactions through the next couple of weeks.

If you notice your allergies getting worse again, you are not alone. Bermuda, orchard, rye, timothy, and sweet vernal are some of the familiar grasses that can cause you to get hay fever. The best thing you can do for yourself if you have a flare up is limit your time outside.

This is an essential time for yardwork and gardening, but the longer you stay out, the higher your chances for an allergic reaction to occur. Grasses, maple, and sweetgum are our top allergens for the next few days with a heightened amount of pollen on Thursday.

Just in time for the holiday weekend, we will have even more pollen flying around. Extremely excessive amounts of pollen are possible both Saturday and Sunday. The best way to get ahead of allergy symptoms is to be prepared with nasal spray, eye drops, and allergy medicine.