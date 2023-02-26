NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tomorrow will be a windy and rainy day for folks across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky! A wind advisory goes into effect at 6 AM and last until 6 PM with wind gust exceeding up to 40 mph.

Winds will be the strongest in the afternoon. Shelbyville, Dickson, and Bowling Green are currently being forecasted to have the strongest wind gust exceeding 45 mph. This wind will move in from the southwest allowing for heat to pick up tomorrow. The change could lead to thunderstorms and heavy rain is likely.

Heavy rainfall moves in ahead of the strongest winds, and the most aggressive storms will last through the mid morning. The good news is that we will see a break in the rain through the afternoon.

Storms are currently forecasted to dump about a quarter of an inch of rain on the region tomorrow. This sets us up for the chance for flash flooding. According to the forecast, more rain is on the way later this week.