NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Alerts about excessive heat and air quality have been issued in numerous Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky counties, but the main weather threat on Thursday involves thunderstorms and flooding.
Viewers from across the region have shared images of Thursday’s stormy weather with News 2.
If you would like to submit your weather pictures, you can email them to pix@wkrn.com. If chosen, you will receive a form in your email inbox to fill out, allowing News 2 to use your photos on-air and online.
Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.