NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Alerts about excessive heat and air quality have been issued in numerous Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky counties, but the main weather threat on Thursday involves thunderstorms and flooding.

Viewers from across the region have shared images of Thursday’s stormy weather with News 2.

Storm clouds in White House (Courtesy: Lisa Cockerham)

Storm clouds between White House and Portland (Courtesy: Berenda Buzzell)

Storm clouds in Pleasant View (Courtesy: Toni Staples)

Storm clouds in Coopertown (Courtesy: Brandi Hunter)

Storm clouds in Springfield (Courtesy: Cathy Brunk)

Storm clouds in Clarksville (Courtesy: Jim Tippit)

Storm clouds in Clarksville (Courtesy: Heather Smith)

Storm clouds in Cheatham County (Courtesy: Cheryl Ellrich)

Storm clouds in Mt. Juliet (Courtesy: Richard Proctor)

Tree down in Spring Hill (Courtesy: Haley Simpson)

Tree down in Fosterville (Courtesy: Katie Pitts)

If you would like to submit your weather pictures, you can email them to pix@wkrn.com. If chosen, you will receive a form in your email inbox to fill out, allowing News 2 to use your photos on-air and online.