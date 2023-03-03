NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms and high winds have been reported around Middle Tennessee Friday, as well as a Tornado Watch stretching into the afternoon.
News 2 gathered photos from across the region of Friday’s stormy weather, along with the damage it caused.
If you would like to submit your weather pictures, you can email them to pix@wkrn.com. If chosen, you will receive a form in your email inbox to fill out, allowing News 2 to use your photos on-air and online.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.