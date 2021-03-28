GALLERY: Flooding across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parts of Middle Tennessee have faced a night of flooding after severe weather rolled through the area on Saturday.

Flooding at Jefferson Pike and Wade Springs in Murfreesboro

Lewisburg Flooding (Angelia Newcom)

Manchester Flooding (Pierce Rad)

Murray Lane Brentwood (Courtesy: Jerri Lynn Charron)

Murray Lane Brentwood (Courtesy: Jerri Lynn Charron)

Murray Lane in Brentwood (Courtesy: Jerri Lynn Charron)

Wildwood Valley Drive (Courtesy: Shirley Bornstein)

Franklin Flooding (Courtesy: Mary Krack)

Readyville Flooding (Courtesy: Morgan Bush Smith)

Readyville Flooding (Courtesy: Morgan Bush Smith)

Readyville Flooding (Courtesy: Morgan Bush Smith)

Readyville Flooding (Courtesy: Morgan Bush Smith)

Readyville Flooding (Courtesy: Morgan Bush Smith)

Flooding on Nashboro Blvd. (Courtesy: Kelsey Grimes)

St Cecilia’s, West End Ave and Cherokee

Trousdale Dr and Elysian Fields (Courtesy: Pappy Dee Rhodes)

Barrywood Dr. on Crieve hall in Mill creek

Lewisburg Flooding (Angelia Newcom)

Pinewood Road in Hickman County (Courtesy: Casey Dorton))

Several off-duty firefighters credited with saving a person from floodwaters in the Duck River

Williamson County flooding





Eli Haislip Bellevue Flooding

Courtesy: Big Dog– Nolensville

Courtesy: Jason Ayers, Murfreesboro

Doe Creek Lane in Jackson County from Michael Lawson

Photo from Putnam County Sheriff

Car in floodwaters PHOTO: Putnam County Sheriff

Flooding on Woodridge Road from Mt. Juliet Police Department

Flooding photo from Lebanon Police Department

Flooding photo from Lebanon Police Department

Flooding photo from Lebanon Police Department

Flooding photo from Lebanon Police Department



Flooding near Harpeth River

Wilson County flooding (Photo: WKRN)

Wilson County flooding (Photo: WKRN)

Harpeth River flooding (Photo: WKRN)

Harpeth River flooding (Photo: WKRN)

Harpeth River flooding (Photo: WKRN)

Harpeth River flooding (Photo: WKRN)

Harpeth River flooding (Photo: WKRN)

Harpeth River flooding (Photo: WKRN)

Harpeth River flooding (Photo: WKRN)

Moss Wright Park in Goodlettsville (Courtesy: Jeff Lloyd)

Edwin Warner Park at the Little Harpeth River (Courtesy: Daniel Jones)

Elm Hill Marina (Courtesy: Steven Ayers)

Edwin Warner Park at the Little Harpeth River (Courtesy: Daniel Jones)

Cottonwood Estates in Franklin (Courtesy: Taylor Price)

Cottonwood Estates in Franklin (Courtesy: Taylor Price)

Columbia (Courtesy: Penny Cates)

Ashland City flooding (Courtesy: Brandy Moore)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: New Tribe Church Pastor Jarod Smith)

(Courtesy: New Tribe Church Pastor Jarod Smith)

(Courtesy: New Tribe Church Pastor Jarod Smith)

(Courtesy: New Tribe Church Pastor Jarod Smith)

(Courtesy: New Tribe Church Pastor Jarod Smith)



















(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

Four people have died after more than seven inches of rain fell in Nashville over the weekend, causing extreme flooding across the city.

In Cheatham County, one person died after flooding in Ashland City.

In their Monday afternoon Flash Report, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reported seven weather-related deaths over the weekend.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency initially reported a fifth weather-related death in Davidson County, but revised that Tuesday and said there were actually four deaths in the county.

The agency said there was another death in Hawkins County, where emergency officials reported a woman died Sunday afternoon after her car was swept off the road and taken downstream.

A seventh death has been reported by first responders in Maury County. They said a woman died in a “flood-related incident,” but no further information has been released.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Sunday afternoon he signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency.

Drone 2 also launched in Franklin showing the Harpeth River spilling over roads and neighborhoods.

Many water rescues were also reported in Nashville and Williamson County. Some off-duty firefighters even stepped in to help rescue a person on the Duck River.

Anyone interested in helping those impacted by the flooding can volunteer to be a Hands On Nashville team member.