GALLERY: Flooding across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parts of Middle Tennessee have faced a night of flooding after severe weather rolled through the area on Saturday.
Four people have died after more than seven inches of rain fell in Nashville over the weekend, causing extreme flooding across the city.
In Cheatham County, one person died after flooding in Ashland City.
In their Monday afternoon Flash Report, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reported seven weather-related deaths over the weekend.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency initially reported a fifth weather-related death in Davidson County, but revised that Tuesday and said there were actually four deaths in the county.
The agency said there was another death in Hawkins County, where emergency officials reported a woman died Sunday afternoon after her car was swept off the road and taken downstream.
A seventh death has been reported by first responders in Maury County. They said a woman died in a “flood-related incident,” but no further information has been released.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Sunday afternoon he signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency.
Drone 2 also launched in Franklin showing the Harpeth River spilling over roads and neighborhoods.
Many water rescues were also reported in Nashville and Williamson County. Some off-duty firefighters even stepped in to help rescue a person on the Duck River.
Anyone interested in helping those impacted by the flooding can volunteer to be a Hands On Nashville team member.