NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Frost Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Monday morning. There is a Freeze Warning for Cumberland and Clinton Counties in Kentucky from 3 a.m. until 10 a.m. Monday.

We are expecting temps to fall into the low to mid-30s overnight. Protect the plants and please bring your pets inside.

We are not expecting a hard freeze in Nashville, but this is cold weather for this time of year. We should be around 51 degrees in the morning and we are forecasting 36 degrees Monday morning. The last spring freeze in Nashville was April 25, 1910.

Temperatures this week will be below average every day. We are forecasting the 60s for highs and the average high is 74 this time of year.