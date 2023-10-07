NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for areas generally east of the I-65 corridor from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid-30s in our eastern counties with winds dying down after midnight. This will allow scattered frost to form. A light freeze is possible on the Cumberland Plateau.

Tender plants and vegetation should either be taken inside or covered with a sheet. It is not recommended that you use plastic coverings. Plastic acts as a greenhouse when the sun rises in the morning, causing the temperature to warm too quickly.