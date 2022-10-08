NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday as high pressure builds in dropping winds under clear skies behind a cold front.

A Freeze Warning is in effect in Kentucky that includes Clinton and Cumberland counties.

Most of us will be seeing lows in the mid-30s on Sunday morning, with possible freezing temperatures in far east Middle Tennessee and on the Plateau, as well as our eastern Kentucky counties.

After the chilly start, temps will modify to the low 70s by Sunday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

THIS WEEK: A warming trend followed by rain chances.

The upcoming week will feature a warming trend with temperatures reaching the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next front should finally bring us showers and storms late Wednesday through Thursday morning. We need the rain, but it is also possible a few storms could have some gusty winds.