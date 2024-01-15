NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dangerous cold has arrived! There’s a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Middle Tennessee and Trigg, Christian, Todd, and Muhlenberg Counties from 11 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin Counties from midnight until noon Tuesday.

Wind chill values will be anywhere from 5 below zero to 15 below zero which is dangerous. You need to limit time outside and dress in lots of layers.

There’s potential for it to be extended for Wednesday morning as it could be even colder that morning.

There is concern for slick spots on secondary roads, parking lots, and sidewalks due to the extreme cold and the snow that Middle TN received. The area doesn’t get above freezing until Thursday afternoon so driving will be tricky for a bit.

Snowfall Totals

Much of Middle TN saw anywhere from over 3 inches of snow to 8+ inches of snow. That is a lot of snow and will take a while to melt.

We actually picked up 6.5 inches at the Nashville airport which is more than what Middle TN normally gets on average per winter season.

Middle TN normally gets 4.7 inches in a winter season which starts as early as October and goes until March.