NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Freeze Watch will go into effect Monday evening and last until Tuesday morning. This watch currently impacts West Tennessee and Kentucky, but the National Weather Service may end up including northwestern counties in the watch.

Temperatures will stay at or below freezing (32 degrees) going into Wednesday and Thursday morning. A hard freeze is possible, which means you will need to drop your faucets, bring in your plants and your pets, and leave your cabinet doors open.

The first freeze usually happens on Nov. 1 in Nashville, so it will be just a little early this year.