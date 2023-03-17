NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Freeze Warning is in effect through Saturday morning, and freeze warnings will likely be issued for several nights to come. By the way, there is no warning for Southern Kentucky because they are not considered to be in their growing season yet.

The cold temperatures are in store for this weekend and into early next week on the heels of two cold fronts.

The first brought the chill in for today and tonight and the second, an even stronger front, will bring even colder temps for Sunday.

Lows tonight will run from near 30 in Nashville to the upper 20s in outlying areas with mid-20s on the Cumberland Plateau.

After highs in the mid to upper 40s Saturday afternoon, lows will drop down to the low 20s to teens in our eastern counties with a hard freeze.

Sunday’s highs will struggle to the low 40s during the afternoon.

A warming trend finally begins on Tuesday of next week.