Heavy rain and strong storms overnight into Wednesday.

Several rivers, creeks, and streams are under flood advisories and warnings. Please be careful and if you see high water. DO NOT drive through it. Our next weather maker will bring a round of heavy rain and strong storms tonight into Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of Middle TN through 12pm Wednesday. Also, all of Middle TN & Southern KY is under a marginal risk (level 1/5) for strong to severe storms. The main threats will be heavy rain leading to flooding and gusty winds. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Be prepared for trees to topple over more easily thanks to the saturated ground and of course rivers to once again flood.



Wednesday during the day there will be spot shower and temperatures tank! You can expect a hard freeze both Thursday morning and Friday morning. In fact, a Freeze Warning is in effect for all of Southern KY from 1am until 10am Thursday and a Freeze Watch is in effect for all of Southern KY from 8pm Thursday through 10am Friday. Protect the plants both nights and find the winter jacket. At least we stay dry through the weekend!