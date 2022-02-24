NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heavy rain continues well into Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Middle TN and Southern KY through 6 a.m. Friday.

Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky could pick up an additional 1-3 inches of rain through early Friday morning. We have already seen 2-4 inches of rain leading to many rivers, creeks, and streams rising and more flooding is also possible.

The rainfall has already caused some road closures in the area, including multiple Rutherford County roads.

Earlier this morning, a man had to be rescued after his vehicle was swept into high waters in Williamson County.

In Coffee County, crews have been working Thursday morning to clear a mudslide caused by heavy rain in the area.

Winter Weather Potential

Along with the flooding this morning, freezing rain fell in a few of our communities. Benton and Carroll Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Thursday. Slick spots will continue overnight, as well, in some areas.

Next 36 Hours in TN & KY

