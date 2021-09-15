Flooding concerns continue for parts of Middle TN Wednesday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Areas to the west of Nashville are dealing with heavy rain and could see more before the end of the day.

Most of Middle Tennessee is under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Do NOT attempt to drive through flooded roads.

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS: Here are all the counties that currently are under a Flash Flood Warning.

