NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Flash flooding has become more common in Middle Tennessee as weather patterns change.

Valon Arifi, the owner of Calabria Brick Oven Pizza, knows this better than most after his business got damaged by water during a flooding event in Mt. Juliet.

Back in 2021, Arifi’s business was filled with about 16 inches of water overnight. Employees had to act fast, but the damage was still extensive.

Arifi called his insurance agent to find out what they could do to help. Sadly, he didn’t have flood insurance. This has become a necessity for many in the last few years.

Mike Gentry, an insurance agent at Miller Loughry Beach Insurance in Murfreesboro, said that bad flood zones have gotten bigger, and premiums have become more expensive.

Getting flood insurance for a business can be even harder than in a residential zone because the cost will be higher due to the size of the building.

Calabria Brick Oven Pizza has thrived since reopening, but Arifi learned a valuable lesson about flooding and insurance. He said he has hired a local agent to help guide him, allowing him to be prepared if disaster strikes again.