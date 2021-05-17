First Tee Forecast: Third Week of May

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– If you’re looking to get out and play a few holes this week, Kristina Shalhoup is here to help! Make the most of your tee time with your First Tee Forecast!

If you’re trying to make a tee time for Tuesday, you’re not out of luck, but there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind!

First of all, we do have a ridge of high pressure that’s going to warm us up quite a bit this week. Temperatures will start in the low and mid 60s Tuesday morning, and get to the low and mid 80s by the end of Tuesday afternoon.

However, that ridge is not the only factor at play! A boundary to our west will be just enough to throw a few showers our way. They’ll be mainly light and patchy in nature. It won’t be a washout of a day at all, but if you absolutely hate rain, I’d hold off on a tee time until later in the week. Don’t worry, we’ll have nicer (and even warmer) days ahead!