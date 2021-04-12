First Tee Forecast: third week of April

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Looking to get out and play a few holes this week? Kristina Shalhoup wants to help you make the most of your tee time! Here’s the latest, in your First Tee Forecast.

Hopefully you take advantage of the picture-perfect weather on Monday! These toasty temperatures won’t stick around all week!

Tuesday will bring a few more clouds, and a raindrop or two isn’t out of the question. That said, it certainly won’t be a washout! With temperatures in the mid 50s to start the day, and the low 70s by the afternoon, it’s a comfortable enough day to get a few swings in!

If a few showers and some clouds doesn’t sound like your think, don’t worry! We’ll have beautiful weather coming up later in the week!