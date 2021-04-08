First Tee Forecast: Second week of April

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Looking to get out and play a few holes this week? Kristina Shalhoup wants to help you make the most of your tee time! Here’s the latest, in your First Tee Forecast.

If you’re feeling inspired by The Masters to go play or practice on Friday, make sure you’re out on the course nice and early! The first half of the day will bring us some clouds, but by the late afternoon and evening, we’ve got more showers, and even a few storms headed our way. Some of those storms could be strong, or even severe. The last place you’ll want to be, at that point, is the golf course!

Don’t worry though, even an early morning round won’t be too chilly! We’ll start the day in the mid 50s, and end it in the upper 70s.

If you’re looking to avoid the rain entirely, wait to play until Sunday!