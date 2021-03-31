First Tee Forecast: End of March, start of April

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Looking to get out and play a few holes this week? Kristina Shalhoup wants to help you make the most of your tee time! Here’s the latest, in your First Tee Forecast.

We’ve had a rough few days around Middle Tennessee. Good news is, we’ve got much nicer weather on the way! We just have to suffer through a bit of a chill first. Cold air is rushing into the region, and clouds are clearing out. That combination will lead to lows in the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning! By Thursday afternoon, we warm up… a little. Highs will end up in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Aside from a jacket, you’ll want to pull out the shades! We’ll have plenty of sunshine around Middle Tennessee. That doesn’t just go for Thursday, by the way! We’ll see sunshine through the remainder of the week!