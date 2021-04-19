First Tee Forecast: April 19 – 25

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– Looking to get out and play a few holes this week? Kristina Shalhoup wants to help you make the most of your tee time! Here’s the latest, in your First Tee Forecast.

If you’re itching to play, Monday and Tuesday are the days to get out and make it happen! Monday won’t bring more than a cloud or two, and temperatures will be in the low 70s by the afternoon.

Tuesday starts very similar, with plenty of sunshine during the first half of the day. Early morning lows will get to the upper 40s and low 50s, but the afternoon will bring the low to mid 70s back around. However, we’ll also see more cloud cover in the afternoon. By the late evening, our next round of active weather will be entering Tennessee, bringing very cold air out of Canada, along with a potential wintry mix by the early hours of Wednesday morning!