NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Meteorological fall began on September 1, and astronomical fall was on September 23. It did not feel much like fall last month, but in just a few days we will get our first legitimate fall cold front. This will bring temperatures to the 60s and 70s for highs, and overnight lows could dip well into the 40s!

Looking back at September

The average temperature (a combination of the high and low temperatures) in Nashville during the month of September ended 1.5° above average. For rainfall, the month overall was dry (with the exception of the final days of September when we received a good amount of rain). The rainfall deficit for Nashville was 1.36″ below where it should have been.

October: Cooler weather moving in!

Temperatures will turn to fall later this week as a potent cold front swings across the country. Before that arrives, our focus remains on the heat!

This is due to an extensive heat ridge set up across the eastern half of the United States. While it will not be as hot and humid as we experienced in the summer, temperatures for October 1-5 will remain very warm (most days about 5-10 degrees above average).

By Thursday, our focus will turn to an approaching cold front that will bring a few showers and storms, which will be followed by the BIG cooldown on Friday and into the first full weekend of October.

This Saturday, Oct. 7, high temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s. By next Sunday, Oct. 8, morning low temperatures will likely start in the 40s! This is the true sense of the fall weather entering Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky!

The cooler weather brings fall colors. Fall foliage will increase throughout the month of October, from east to west across the state. As the colors change, send your photo or video to us at pix@wkrn.com.