NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Big weather changes are moving in for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as the weekend approaches! A strong cold front will finally send temperatures to where they should be for the fall season.

Temperature change ahead

October has started abnormally warm. Our average high for the start of the month is in the upper 70s. Recent temperatures have been in the middle to upper 80s. However, from Thursday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, we will see a 15-20 degree DROP in temperatures as the fall cold front arrives on Friday.

Rain chances before the colder weather

With this front, enough moisture will be in place for rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Thankfully, the overall weather dynamics do not support severe weather in our area. Rain chances increase Thursday evening through Friday morning.

The rain will come in from a surface cold front and an upper-level low sweeping across the country. This will bring strong storms to the Southern Plains Wednesday night into early Thursday.

For our region, we will see clouds increase even more into Thursday morning. Rain showers could increase as early as mid-morning for areas in southwest Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee counties near the Tennessee River. Late Thursday afternoon, rain showers to increase in coverage through the evening.

Into Friday morning, a few showers will persist, but end by midday. Afternoon sunshine returns with a brisk northwest wind.

Changing wind direction

A breezy mild south wind on Thursday will change to a colder northwest wind on Friday with the frontal passage. These are projected wind gusts.

Weekend temperatures

Behind the front on Friday, temperatures will be cooler compared to what we’ve seen all this week. Afternoon temperatures Friday are in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

By Saturday morning, a clear sky and a relaxing wind will send temperatures to the middle and lower 40s. Despite sunshine, afternoon temperatures only reach the lower and middle 60s. On Sunday morning, VERY cold! Morning temperatures start in the low 40s, 30s for the Cumberland Plateau. Slightly warmer on Sunday PM, lower to middle 60s.

The cooler weather will be right on time as we get into Fall Festivals and other seasonal events! Also, we’ll start to see Fall Foliage take better shape in Eastern Tennessee & back to the Cumberland Plateau.

