NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — All of Southern Kentucky and a good chunk of Western and Middle Tennessee is under a marginal risk (1/5) Thursday for strong to severe storms.

If storms can overcome the stable air in place, a few could become strong mainly after noon. The main concerns will come from gusty winds and heavy pockets of rain.





The risk for rain will continue at times through the weekend. If you are headed to the Grand Prix, you may have to dodge showers and storms at times.