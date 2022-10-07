GRANVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In Granville, Tennessee the 10th Annual Scarecrow Walk Festival is underway for the month of October.

“Here in October, we have more scarecrows than we have people here in Granville,” noted Liz Bennett, a volunteer, and native of Granville. “So, it’s a wonderful time to visit.”

And there’s an Andy Griffith/Mayberry theme, as Granville calls itself “Tennessee’s Mayberry”.

“This year, we’ve added ‘The Wonders of Color’,” Bennett explained. “So, with the scarecrows and the Mayberry exhibits, you’ll see a lot of color, whether it’s wind spinners, painted pumpkins, or yarn bombing.”

“Yarn bombing” is colorful yarn added to benches and poles throughout the town this year.

And if you love “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Mayberry”, or even, “I Love Lucy”, you’ve got to see the Mayberry and I Love Lucy museum.

That’s where you’ll find all of the characters like Andy and Barney, Floyd the barber as a scarecrow, and Aunt Bee, as well as original memorabilia of the I Love Lucy show all in one location.

The Scarecrow Walk Festival continues until the end of the month, and that’s when they’ll begin to dress up the town for Christmas!