LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – We are already almost halfway through October and Halloween is just around the corner. To help kick off the season, Fiddler’s Grove at the James E. Ward agricultural center in Lebanon is presenting its twelfth annual “Ghosts in the Grove” event Saturday, Oct. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Ghosts in the Grove” is a family-oriented event that features lots of ghoulish stories that are mostly historic, but with a ghostly twist! Then there’s a trolley ride through the scary deep woods, where you never know who or what you will encounter.

And they always try to have something new and fresh every year.

“This year we hope to have fun with the clowns,” explained Gwen Scott, Fiddler’s Grove’s Event Coordinator. “The Shriner clowns will be here. There will be several of those, and we just might have some card-playing clowns. You never know. You just have got to come and see what it’s going to be like.”

And they want you to know that this is a kid-friendly experience.

“There will be nothing happening to scare your children unless they are afraid of clowns, and they are already trained to recognize that so they won’t scare the little ones,” Scott said.

All the excitement might help you and the kids work up an appetite.

“If you’re hungry, go to the General Store and purchase a big bowl of chili with crackers,” Scott pointed out. “You can get your snacks. There’s also some hot dogs for the little ones if they don’t care for the chili.”

There will also be candy handed out to the kids at the end of the tour. Tickets are $6 for kids 6-16 years old and $11 for folks 17 and older, but you can save a dollar by ordering online here. The James E. Ward Agricultural Center is the same location where the Wilson County and Tennessee State fairs are held each year.