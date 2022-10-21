GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) – As part of Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular, on Friday, Davis visited Shuckle’s Corn Maze in Greenbrier where they have been celebrating the fall season for 14 years.

“The most amazing things we do here is we offer a great hay ride, an awesome corn maze, and we have a magic show every Saturday and Sunday that’s included in the admission,” explained Karen Pulley, owner of Shuckle’s Corn Maze.

One of the most popular attractions is the Jumping Pillow, where kids can bounce to their heart’s content.

Other activities include a zipline, lots of games like cornhole and basketball, and of course, the corn maze itself where you can test your skills in trying to find your way out.

And as you might guess, there are lots of pumpkins!

“When they buy a pumpkin they get to decorate it for free,” Pulley said. “So, when they buy, they come over to the pumpkin decorating tent and they get to paint the pumpkin before they leave.”

One of their newest attractions is the “Pumpkin Plunge” — a 150-long tube slide. I just had to check it out!

They are open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information visit the Shuckle’s Corn Maze website.