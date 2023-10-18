NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gaylord Opryland Resort is welcoming the fall season in the best way possible!

The resort is hosting a full lineup of Goblins & Giggles programming which consists of live entertainment, brand-new family-friendly events, seasonal activities, and more.

Gaylord Opryland also offers three atriums that feature more than nin acres of plants, flowers, waterfalls, streams, and fish, a thrilling upscale water attraction, a large variety of dining options and soothing spa treatments.

To keep kids of all ages entertained, the itinerary of activities and events includes:

Kids can learn, imagine, discover, and explore the spookier side of nature by searching throughout the atriums to find hidden pumpkins to reveal frightfully fun facts about the local flora and fauna during the brand-new Adventure Kids: Spook-tacular Scavenger Hunt .

. Theall-new Adventure Kids: A Spooky Celebration live interactive show features the Adventure Kids as they explore all the planet has to offer in this frightfully fun educational journey.

live interactive show features the Adventure Kids as they explore all the planet has to offer in this frightfully fun educational journey. Kids can visit and take pictures with the most famous fall pumpkin of all, during the Spookley TM Meet & Greet featuring Spookley the Square Pumpkin .

. The whole family will love the Trick or Treat Expedition where they will enjoy spooky decorations as they venture through the resort’s gardens for sweet treats to add to their confection collection.

where they will enjoy spooky decorations as they venture through the resort’s gardens for sweet treats to add to their confection collection. Kids can visit the Adventure Kids’ Clubhouse to let their inner artist come to life while creating delightful, seasonally inspired crafts.

to let their inner artist come to life while creating delightful, seasonally inspired crafts. Ride at your own risk or reward as you never know what trick or treat will be around the bend as you travel down a scenic river winding through Gaylord Opryland Resort’s 4.5-acre Delta Atrium on the Ghouls Night Out Riverboat Ride .

. During the Fall Delta Riverboat Ride guests travel down the Delta River while a flatboat guide shares facts about the resort’s plants and fish.

guests travel down the Delta River while a flatboat guide shares facts about the resort’s plants and fish. Overnight guests can put on their pajamas and join Morgana, the Witch, and Grimm, the Goblin for in-room Bedtime Stories that will teach guests how Spookley the Square Pumpkin proved that being different can save the day.

Guests can also enjoy other themed activities including spooky animal encounters, light and fountain shows, a Boo-tanical Garden Tour, and scary selfie opportunities.

To unwind and relax, guests will have the opportunity to visit Relâche Spa and take advantage of Autumn Indulgence treatments including pedicures, manicures, massages, and facials with cinnamon apple aromas.

The resort is offering a special Goblins & Giggles package starting at $469 for a family of four. The package includes a one-night stay, two Adventure Kids: Spook-tacular Scavenger Hunt booklets, and two crafts at the Adventure Kid’s Clubhouse.

Another option is the Goblins & Giggles + SoundWaves package, which starts at $619 for a family of four which includes access to the resort’s upscale water attraction, two Adventure Kids: Spook-tacular Scavenger Hunt booklets, and two crafts at the Adventure Kids’ Clubhouse. Package prices are subject to tax, resort fee and parking.

Click here for more information.