NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cooler weather is settling into Middle Tennessee, and with that comes a change in the season. The first days of autumn also usher in News 2’s annual Fall Funtacular.

Cheekwood Harvest 2022 opened on Sept. 17. The annual festival features a long list of activities for the whole family.

The usual sights and sounds are available, with a third pumpkin house being added to the Pumpkin Village landscape. A total of 10,000 pumpkins and 3,000 mums are featured in this year’s display.

2021 Cheekwood Harvest (Courtesy: Visit Downtown Nashville)

The scarecrow trail includes a variety of 35 different designs from Nashville community groups. The trail winds through the paths of the Turner Seasons Garden.

Cheekwood was built in 1929 by the Cheek family, who facility operators say had earned its fortune after founding Maxwell House Coffee. The estate opened to the public in 1960.

This year’s festival runs from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30.

Check out more from News 2’s Fall Funtacular to keep an eye on family-friendly events all season long.