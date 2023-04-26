NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heavy rain is coming into the forecast headed into Thursday and Friday. There’s a marginal risk for excessive rainfall across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

There’s potential for anywhere between a quarter of an inch of rain to over two inches! The wettest cities could potentially be Nashville, Camden, Linden, and Jamestown with over two inches of rainfall forecasted.

For our gardeners and people who have already started planting new greenery for spring, this means you will need to keep your eyes peeled because these are prime conditions for bacterial or fungal problems.

Usually, plants only need an inch of rainfall per week. If your plants start looking duller do not worry yet, they should perk back up within a week.