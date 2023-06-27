NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An excessive heat watch has been issued for portions of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky on Thursday. It will feel more like 105 to 115 degrees Thursday and potentially through Friday.

Nashville is not expected to break record heat, but we are running above our average of 90 degrees.

Factoring in the humidity, it will feel like 105-115 degrees, which will make it hard to breathe for sensitive groups. Please avoid being outside for long periods of time outside if you can.

Heat Dangers:

Great reminder to be familiar with the difference between heat exhaustion and a heat stroke: