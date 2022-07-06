NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The blazing summer heat continues across the Mid-State. Air temperatures will be just shy of 100 degrees. With the heat index values between 100- 115 degrees at times in the afternoons, most counties are now under an Excessive Heat Warning until 12 a.m. Saturday.

Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory

FACT: This is Middle Tennessee’s first Excessive Heat Warning since Summer 2011. The last time Nashville-Davidson County was under an Excessive Heat Warning was August 2010.

Counties east of I-840 are under a Heat Advisory through Friday. Regardless of your heat alert, it is imperative to be mindful of heat-related illnesses that can occur.

If you are working or playing outdoors, please take plenty of breaks in the shade or air conditioning and drink plenty of water. Check on the elderly often, and protect children and pets.

Heat relief? Some rain expected

While the heat is intense, the strength of the atmosphere is not too strong. This means we will see afternoon & early evening rain and storm chances. The overall storm threat is not expected to bring widespread rainfall, but where it does the storms will produce efficient rainfall at times. Also, some severe storms are possible too.

A few strong storms are possible through Saturday. We’ll see hit-or-miss thunderstorms in the afternoons and evenings through the remainder of the week. Where storms do form, a few could be strong. The primary threat is lightning and heavy rain, but a severe storm capable of wind gusts or hail is possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky under a slight risk (2/5) Wednesday in an area roughly from I-24 eastward. On Thursday, this slight risk expands for nearly all of the Mid-State.

A frontal system is expected to bring more storms by Saturday with a possible slight relief from the severe heat and humidity on Sunday with highs in the low 90s.