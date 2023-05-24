NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — NOAA has sent out their summer predictions on weather patterns and the main factor is an El Niño moving in.

What is an El Niño? An El Niño happens when trade winds at the equator weaken or change directions. This causes warm water to start shifting east and at the same time, the pacific jet stream moves south of its neutral position.

What this means for Tennessee is that you should expect hot days ahead. The El Niño has an 80% chance of moving in from May to July and if that happens, it will mostly affect the fall and winter months. That could lead to more rainfall and the warmth sticking around for longer.